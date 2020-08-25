Student with special needs adjusts as schools reopen

PENNSYLVANIA (AP) — Students with special needs and their parents are learning how to cope with their new norm of online learning as schools struggle to choose the right combination to reopen in the fall.

15-year-old Molli Gregorzek has Down Syndrome. Prior to COVID-19, she was attending the John Paul II Center for Special Learning in Pennsylvania.

When the pandemic hit, Molli struggled shifting from in-person learning to a virtual environment.

“Getting her to interact online was just a really big transition for her because she didn’t understand why she couldn’t be in person,” her mother Kellie said.

Gregorzek turned a spare room into an office for Molli decked out with a desk, chalkboard and calendar to give her daughter a sense of routine.

“Consistency is huge. And when you change things for them, it’s very hard to get them back into the routine of things,” Gregorzek said.

Molli’s teachers agree and say the “the key is to get them engaged.”

“If I can’t engage them, they are not going to learn,” Noreen Cosgrove, Molli’s teacher, said, “so I have to come up with different ways to engage them with the activities I do with them online.”

With the school year scheduled to start August 31, Gregorzek has decided to keep Molli home out of an abundance of caution. She plans to send Molli back once “once things start getting a little bit better.”

As of now, Molli’s school plans to offer a hybrid school year – half in person and half online instruction but say the plan is fluid in order to adapt to the ever changing COVID-19 pandemic.

The John Paul II Center for Special Learning is part of the Archdiocese of Allentown Pennsylvania, and serves school age and young adults ages four to 21 with intellectual and developmental disabilities.