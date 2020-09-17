Student-athletes rally to “Save Our Fall Sports”

STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A crowd formed in front of State College Area High School on Wednesday evening to rally in support of “saving fall sports.”

Students, community members, and parents are arguing that students need to play this season. The State College Fall Sports Booster Club hosted the rally. They say not only are surrounding schools participating in the season, but the SCASD school board sat down with health officials who say it’s okay to play as long as safety measures are taken. The district is still deciding on what they want to do in order to keep students safe. But those who rallied against them believe not playing would put a negative impact on student-athletes.

We spoke with the organizer and some student-athletes about why they came to rally. State High football senior, Harrison Shoen says “it’s so important to me to play on Friday nights. I’ve been watching since I was a little kid and dreaming about this forever.” State High soccer, sophomore, Elaina Furman says “my parents can’t always afford everything for college expenses so I’m relying on my sports to help pay through my college fund.” Booster Club Director, John Swope, says “they’ve all worked very hard from the time they’ve been in 4th and 5th grade to get to this point and now with their senior years coming up and fall season approaching, they all want to take advantage of all the hard work they put in.” State High football senior, Jackson Edwards, says “we started as freshmen and now it’s our senior year. We should be given that opportunity to play.”

The athletic department recently presented a plan that suggests students and parents should be the ones to make the decision for themselves about whether or not they should participate in their season. This group is hoping the school board approves it.