Student at Richland High School tests positive for COVID-19

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A student from Richland High School has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced on Tuesday.

In a letter to parents, guardians and the community, the district said that the student was not in school since the closure for the holiday break. Based on instruction from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, they said it is not necessary to close school.

The district said they have identified students, staff and other adults at risk of exposure and started communicating required quarantines as directed by the DOH.

“Please understand that we want to be transparent as possible with our information while respecting the privacy of the students, employees and families,” the district said. “Simply stated, we would not share your child’s name and we ask that you do not request that of us.”