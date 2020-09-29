Student at Greater Johnstown School District tests positive for COVID-19

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A student at Greater Johnstown School District has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced on Tuesday.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Amy Arcurio said the high school student has not been in school since Sept. 16 due to the hybrid schedule. However, the student did attend a basketball open gym on Sept. 21.

The district has identified and contacted the six players and one coach that had direct contact with the student that tested positive. They will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

All open gyms for the men’s basketball program have been canceled until Oct. 6, according to Arcurio. At the time, no other players or coaches are experiencing symptoms.