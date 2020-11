HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A striped bass stocking at Raystown Lake has been scheduled for Nov. 5.

The stocking will be done by the Keystone Striper Club at the Snyder’s Run Boat Ramp with approximately 1000 fish. According to the Keystone Striper Club, at least 500 fish are almost one foot in length.

The stocking is in cooperation with the Army CORP of Engineers and the Pennsylvania Fish Commission.

A time has not yet been established for the arrival of the fish.