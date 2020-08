ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A utility truck crashed between two trees in Altoona on Monday morning.



Officials say that a street sweeper was making rounds at 25th Street and 2nd Avenue when the driver lost control and swerved over to the side of the street, landing his truck on its side and snapping tree branches.

The Altoona police and fire department responded to the incident. The driver was said to have minor injuries.