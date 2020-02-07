Stranger in France finds Girard veteran’s dog tag 70 years later with metal detector

1  of  71
Closings & Delays
All Saints Catholic School Bigler Head Start Bishop Carroll High School Bishop McCort and Divine Mercy Catholic Academy Blacklick Valley School District Blair Senior Services Brockway Area School District Brockway Center For Arts and Technology Brockway Head Start Center Brookville Area School District Cambria Heights School District Cameron County Schools Central Cambria School District Clarion-Limestone Area School District Clearfield Alliance Christian School Clearfield Area School District Clearfield Career & Technology Center Clearfield County Area on Aging Clearfield Head Start Clearfield Preschool Center Coalport Head Start Conemaugh Township Area School District Conemaugh Valley School District Crossroads Adult Services Curwensville Area School District DuBois Area School District DuBois Christian Schools DuBois Head Start DuBois Senior Center Ferndale Area School District Forest Area School District Forest Hills School District Foster Grandparent Program Cambria County Gallitzin Head Start Glendale Area School District Greater Johnstown School District Harmony Area School District Homer-Center School District Houtzdale Head Start Indiana Area School District Jeff Tech Johnsonburg Area School District Kane Area School District Lakeside UMC - Before & After School Program Marion Center Area School District Moshannon Valley School District Mothers Day Out Mount Aloysius College New Story - Clearfield Northern Cambria Head Start Northern Cambria School District Penn Cambria School District Penn State - DuBois Penns Manor School District Pennsylvania Highlands Community College - All Campuses Philipsburg Head Start Philipsburg-Osceola School District Portage Area School District Punxsutawney Area School District Purchase Line School District Richland School District Ridgway Area School District Saint Benedict School - Carrolltown Seeds of Faith Christian Academy SeniorLIFE Altoona SeniorLIFE Ebensburg St. Marys Area School District St. Michael School - Loretto United School District West Branch Area School District Windber Area School District

Stranger in France finds Girard veteran’s dog tag 70 years later with metal detector

News

Frank DeCenso, who passed away five years ago, lost the dog tag while serving in the Army during the mid-40s

by: Dave Sess

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) – Frank DeCenso, Jr., who used to live in Girard, was having coffee Thursday morning when he got a message from a stranger in France. He was skeptical at first, especially because the person knew his parents’ names, but he decided to take a chance and continue the conversation.

It turned out to be a choice with an amazing payoff.

“Her husband found a dog tag in a field with a metal detector that had my dad’s name on it and my mom’s name,” Frank said.

Once the green rust was cleared away from the dog tag, you could read “Frank DeCenso” and “Jane DeCenso,” plus a Girard address.

Frank Junior was amazed.

The DeCensos started their life together in 1943 in Girard.

Frank went off to serve in the Army. He worked on a tank destroyer, hunting German tanks in France during the mid-40s.

The dog tag was found roughly 50 miles from Normandy Beach in the city of Roncey.

“Apparently, in his travels and battles, must have lost it and didn’t think twice about it.”

It wouldn’t be found for another 70 years.

His father lived to the age of 96. He passed away five years ago.

Jane died two years later. They were married 71 years.

Frank Junior has other patches and things from his father’s service, but this find tops the list.

“Somebody found something new of my dad’s and I think that’s just awesome.”

He appreciates the fact the person tracked him down.

“I guess the moral of the story is you never know what somebody’s going to find and if you’re on the receiving end of something special, just be blessed. You’re blessed by it. It’s just amazing to me.”

The dog tag is a link to the past but now it’s also a link to the future for the DeCenso family. Frank Junior has a cousin who still lives in Canfield and has shared the story with them.

The dog tag will be sent to Frank Junior at his new home in Virginia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss