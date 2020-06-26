Storm in DuBois brings down trees on houses, knocks out power lines

Joe Mitchell, Chief for DuBois City Fire says most of DuBois and Sandy Township were affected by a storm that came through the area around 6 Friday night.

Rain, wind and hail brought down numerous trees, some falling onto power lines. Houses and sheds were damaged, but there weren’t any injuries. There were a few electrical fires at houses, but no serious damage.

Penelec still has crews out right now, working to restore power in parts of the city.

Fire crews have also been busy since 6.

“We ran probably ran close 30 fire calls for trees and wires down, debris and damage to houses, we probably had damage to at least a dozen houses throughout town,” Mitchell, said.

The only road closure is Brady St. There’s a lane restriction on route 219 between Jarde Street and Washington Avenue.

Several streets scattered across DuBois will be closed throughout the night as Penelec works to restore service.

The First Energy Corps website, says there’s currently 14 houses in DuBois, without power.