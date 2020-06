HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – A storm on Wednesday caused a large tree to go down in Huntingdon, affecting 12th and Mifflin St.

The pictures below provided by Huntingdon Regional Fire & Rescue show the tree hit a car but there were no injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the road.

Huntingdon county dispatch says there are also a number of trees down in McAlevys Fort.