(WTAJ/KLAS) — We’ve been reporting on Area 51 for three decades, so some of the seeds for this were first planted right here.



Area 51 is almost synonymous with secrecy, and even though the person who proposed this idea meant it as a joke,

It has taken on a life of its own, in news reports, social media, and in ominous warnings issued by the U.S. Military.

This is what rush hour looks like on groom lake road, the main drag into Area 51, as a few employees dash for home and others ride the bus with the blacked-out windows. Now imagine a million people, with cars, R.V.’s and tents out here. It would be a madhouse.

“We had an event right at the gates. About 50 people showed up, maybe 30 vehicles on groom lake road on a dirt road, and we had a minor traffic jam on our hands. We had to regulate traffic. Now imagine you have a million people show up and try to park? That’s not going to work” said Joerg Arnu: Dreamlandresort.com Webmaster

Joerg Arnu lives in Rachel, the tiny town next door to Area 51 his website dreamlandresort.Com focuses on black projects and military secrecy. He thought “‘Storm Area 51’ was a joke… Until he didn’t.

“I used to get about 500 to 600 hits a day. Right now I’m getting up to 3000 a day. So there’s a huge spike,” said Arnu.

This is the Facebook Page that started the furor. It was always meant as sarcasm and contains several clues to that effect. Its creator never meant to suggest that a million people could invade Area 51 in the belief that the military can’t possibly shoot them all. The idea has been proposed multiple times over the years, but this time, it caught fire.

I posted it on like June 27, and it was kind of a joke. And then it waited for like three days, like 40 people, and then it just completely took off, out of nowhere. It’s pretty wild,” said Matty Roberts.

Matty Roberts has declined to be interviewed until now, in part because once his idea sailed past 500,000 signatories, he was concerned he might get a knock at the door.-

The FBI is going to show up at my house, and it got a little spooky from there,” said Roberts.

Matty says he got the idea after watching podcaster Joe Rogan interview Area 51 Whistleblower Bob Lazar and Filmmaker Jeremy Corbell about alleged UFO Technology hidden in the Nevada Desert. That story about the secret base has spawned its own mythology, along with the world’s only state-designated extraterrestrial highway. Joke or not, businesses on both ends of that stretch of road are now preparing for an invasion of visitors.

“It’s been insane,” said Connie West; Owner of Little A’le’inn.

Connie West owns what used to be the Rachel Bar and Grill, and the name changed to the Little A’le’ Inn after Bob Lazar’s story first broke in 1989.

Since then it’s sold E.T. Themed burgers, booze, and other merchandise. The inn’s ten rooms are booked solid around the September 20 target date, so Connie is clearing 30 acres where visitors can camp and listen to the four or more bands that say they’re coming. West gets along with her neighbors at the base and doesn’t want anyone to cross the line.

“I’m just a little scared, but bring it. We’ll do our best. I don’t believe they should be doing this and breaking the law. Just don’t believe that,” said West.

“Of course somebody will try,” said West.

At the eastern end of the et highway, behind the 50-foot Gort-like Robot, an even bigger collection of space-themed merchandise awaits visitors to the alien research center. Employee Linda Looney–that’s her name–says there’s a buzz in the air.

“The customers coming in are all talking about it, you know. 140 people come from all over the world. Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Russia, everywhere,” said Linda Looney: Alien research center.

The owner of the center is Las Vegas Businessman George Harris, creator of Alien Tequila says he checked with Lincoln County’s Sheriff before he started making plans to accommodate hundreds, maybe thousands of campers and visitors. He’ll have bands, food trucks, and speakers. Harris is happy to take advantage of the business but is also serious about UFOs and secrecy.

“Someone keeps asking me, well, what caused all this? The cause is the government because they’re so secretive. And people want to know what’s going on up there, you know. This tapped into something. It’s tapped into something big,” said George Harris: Owner of Alien Research Center.