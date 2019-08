(WTAJ) — With storms hitting hard, and Blair County seeing a big hit from the thunder and lightning, there are currently close to 9,000 Penelec customers without power right now.

Penelec has crews going, but there’s no real timetable to deliver.

You can keep up with your area on the Penelec Outage Map by clicking here.

