Stores opt for online sales this Black Friday as COVID continues

(WTAJ) — The holiday season is going to look a bit different this year. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, holiday shopping is taking more of an online route.

In another change of events, Black Friday sales in stores will start on Friday, instead of the usual Thursday night deals that have happened in previous years. Many retailers have decided to close their doors on Thanksgiving day and will have online deals only until they open their doors Friday morning.

Below is a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving:

Bath & Body Works

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Boscov’s

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Gamestop

Home Depot

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Old Navy

Sam’s Club

Target

Ulta

Under Armour

Walmart

As COVID-19 protocols have called for a limit on stores in some locations, major retailers have decided to span their sales over the course of a few days

Walmart has announced a revamped Black Friday event, called “Black Friday Deals for Days” that will spread their sales over the course of three days instead of one. According to Walmart, the sales will begin online and continue in their stores. Walmart is also offering a curbside pickup option this year for customers. Sales started on Nov. 4 and will run until Nov. 27.

Target’s Black Friday deals are extended throughout the month of November. Every Sunday the retailer is updating deals on its website. For the actual Black Friday, Target is offering shopping reservations. Customers can go to target.com/line to reserve a spot in line to enter their local store and will receive a text message when it is their turn to enter.

Other big retailers are following suit with expanding their deals over the course of the month as well, such as Sam’s Club and Best Buy. Sam’s Club is extending its sale until Sunday, Nov. 29.

A survey from RetailMeNot found that 75% of Americans prefer to do their holiday shopping online, while 67% say they’re looking for deals during the prime days.

That’s more than the 65% on Cyber Monday and the 59 percent on Black Friday.

“A lot of people are going to start their shopping and even finish their shopping in October and that’s because people are concerned about inventory and shipping delays,” said Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert from RetailMeNot.

As sales rapidly change online, stay tuned on your favorite retailers’ websites or you can search for popular specials on blackfriday.com.