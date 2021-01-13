Stolen vehicle found in Somerset, driver arrested

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Somerset have arrested a man for stealing a vehicle out of Fayette County.
Police made a traffic stop on Jan. 12 around 11:24 p.m. The driver, 28-year-old Ray Wirick Jr., is a suspended driver.
During the traffic stop, police discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Uniontown in Fayette County. Wirick was arrested at the scene.
He was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and driving while suspended.
