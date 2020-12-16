Stolen jeep found in Altoona, police investigate

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Spring Township has partnered up with Rite Aid and the rite aid foundation with the KidCents safe medication disposal program.

The medication drop off box is located in the lobby of the Spring Township municipal building. The box is available during business hours for anyone who wants to safely discard any old or unused prescription or over the counter medications.

Spring Township thanks Rite Aid and the Rite Aid Foundation for partnering up with them and helping them provide this service to the community.