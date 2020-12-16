Stolen jeep found in Altoona, police investigate

by: WTAJ Staff

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Ebensburg are asking for your help after a stolen jeep was found by officers in Altoona.

The black Grand Cherokee was taken from portage on Nov. 19, according to police. It was found at the Blair Candy Company in Altoona on Dec. 3.

If you have any information , you are asked to call police.

