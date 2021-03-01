Sticker Shock Campaign raises awareness about underage drinking

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -Mainstream Counseling and Juniata Tri-County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission are raising awareness about underage drinking through their Sticker Shock Campaign.

After visiting four beer distributors throughout Huntingdon County, the two organizations were able to place 800 stickers on alcoholic beverages that read “Parents Who Host Lose The Most.”

According to Prevention Specialist Martha Leister, they do this twice a year, to remind any parents, older siblings or friends, that it is illegal to purchase alcohol for minors.

“From the 2019 Pennsylvania Youth Survey, of the students who reported that they drank, and that’d be 6’th, 8’th, and 12’th grade. 20.8% said they received their alcohol from their parents and 26.1% of the students who drank said they received it from friends, brothers or sisters over the age of 21,” said Leister.

She says they plan on placing even more stickers come summer to prevent any underage drinking for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.