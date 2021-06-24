Steelers cut 6-time Pro Bowl guard DeCastro in surprise move

PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 09: David DeCastro #66 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the game against the San Diego Chargers on December 9, 2012 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have cut six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro.

“David was without a doubt one of the premier offensive linemen during his time with us,” General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert said, in a statement.

During his time as a Steeler, DeCastro played in 125 games, starting in all but one. He was voted first-team All-Pro twice in 2015 and 2017, and second-team All-Pro once in 2016. DeCastro was also voted to six straight Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2020.

“He helped us win a lot of football games, but it was David’s consistency, reliability and professionalism that stood out more than anything else. We wish him the best moving forward in his career,” Colbert said.

The surprising move means the team’s entire offensive line will be revamped heading into the 2021 season. The 31-year-old DeCastro had one year remaining on the five-year, $50-million contract he signed in 2017.

The Steelers selected DeCastro in the first round in 2012 and he quickly became one of the league’s most dominant linemen, twice being named first-team All-Pro.