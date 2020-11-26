Staying safe this holiday season means not frying your turkey

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A kitchen fire is three times more likely to happen on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

That’s why Pleasant Gap Fire Chief, Lou Brungard, says staying safe this year means putting away the turkey fryer.

“We’ve had historical incidents in the past of people using turkey fryers,” says Brungard.

He says dropping a wet or frozen turkey into hot oil can cause a significant flame.

“Turkey fryers are convenient, everybody likes the taste, but you have to be safe and not use them indoors.”

And with travel restrictions in place this holiday, more people may find themselves being a chef in the kitchen today.

“Just remember… when you splash water and try to extinguish a fire that quickly spreads that fire,” says Brungard.

If a fire does start in your home, Brungard recommends covering flaming pots with a lid and keeping an extinguisher nearby.

So far this Thanksgiving, the Pleasant Gap Fire Company has received zero calls for house fires, and they say they want to keep it that way for the rest of the evening.