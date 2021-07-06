Staying cool on one of the hottest days of the year.

Temperatures today will be reaching into the lower 90s in many spots. That combined with high humidity and a good deal of hazy sunshine makes people think of something cool to do. When you have small children that are not quite swimming, the Juniata Spray Park is a great option. This park has many different fountains and water features to keep kids cool, including a big baseball that creates a large waterfall of water.

The steamy weather pattern will continue again tomorrow with only a soaking thunderstorm in some spots. More in the way of showers and thunderstorms will be coming on Thursday. Some will bring flooding downpours. You can always catch your complete Weather Authority forecast here.

