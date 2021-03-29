PA’s goal to have all of phase 1A vaccinated by end of month in jeopardy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The deadline for the Department of Health’s order to all vaccine providers to have all 1A eligible people scheduled for their appointments by the end of the month is near.

Recent shortages in vaccine allocation have left some wondering if the goal is attainable, putting the goal to move to phase 1B on Thursday in jeopardy.

“We’re hopeful that is the case,” said Tracy Zents, the director of emergency services for Jefferson County, on if they will be able to vaccinate all of 1A by the end of the month. “But we’re not quite sure when 1B will actually open up.”

200,000 more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been allocated to the state this week in hopes of reaching the goal to have all of 1A scheduled.

When the transition to phase 1B does happen, so will a new vaccination strategy. Regional sights will be put into place and will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and will vaccinate frontline workers.

The north central regional vaccination sight will be located in State College.