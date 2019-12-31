State troopers are amping up coverage in preparation for New Year’s Eve

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers across the area are amping up coverage in preparation for New Year’s Eve.

“We increase our patrol troopers the whole way across the troop in order to prevent intoxicated drivers and try to make sure that we prevent drivers from being on the roadway that could potentially crash and injure somebody,” says Christopher Fox, Public Information Officer with the Pennsylvania State Police.

He says there’s no reason anyone should need to go home with a ticket or be in an accident tonight.

“We want to ensure that people go out and enjoy themselves tonight but D.U.I.’s are 100% preventable.”

If you’re going out late and plan on drinking, Fox says it’s easy to make safe traveling accommodations.

“Try to utilize any ride that you could if you’re going to be out and consuming alcohol, make sure you have somebody on standby that can come pick you up.”

He adds that the increased patrols aren’t just for today.

“There’s a lot of football games and parties that people are going to attend even on the first of the year and obviously we’ll still be out patrolling and enforcing the violations as well as the D.U.I.’s.”