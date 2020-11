STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State Theatre in Centre County is planning to open its doors back up to the public on Nov. 28 at 10 a.m.

The theatre will be open to show some classic “Looney Tunes” cartoons. The hour-long series will run every Saturday from Nov. 28 – Dec. 19.

Tickets are free, but be sure to reserve them in advance as the theatre is operating at 20% capacity.

