State reps sworn in for Centre, Jefferson Counties

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Reps. Scott Conklin, (D-Centre) and Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Fayette) were officially sworn into office on Tuesday at the state Capitol.

Conklin will be serving his eighth term while Smith will be starting his first.

“My experience as an entrepreneur and deeply involved community leader has taught me the work ethic that it takes to get things done as your state representative,” Smith said. “I’m excited to get to work representing the values of the hard-working taxpayers in Jefferson and Indiana counties, both at home and in Harrisburg.”

Smith previously served in the Punxsutawney Borough Council and the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce.

In Centre County, Conklin said he is looking forward to working with his colleagues to advance smart and sensible priorities.

“The most immediate concern is working together to help our residents who continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Conklin said. “In addition, I will continue to work to support policies and initiatives to protect and preserve our state’s wonderful natural resources.”

Rep. Conklin taking the oath of office for the 77th Legislative District. (Photo provided by House Democratic Communications Office)

Conklin was also chosen to serve an additional term as Democratic chair of the House Gaming Committee.

THE LATEST