State prisons to implement modified virtual visits Sept. 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania prison system is rolling out modified video visiting procedures designed to make it simpler to schedule the online meetings between inmates and their families and others.

The Corrections Department plans to let people who are already on inmate visiting lists start scheduling future virtual visits as of Wednesday.

Video visitation has been done since March, but this will make it possible to set up free online visits without necessarily involving prison system staff directly.

The new system goes live on Sept. 1. Six visitors, all approved beforehand by the Corrections Department, can participate in each call.