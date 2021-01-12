State police seize over $15 million in illegal drugs in Q4 of 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania state troopers have confiscated over $15 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other illicit drugs in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

In total, $15,272,119 worth of drugs were collected in the fourth quarter.

For 2020 as a whole, state police collected over $45 million worth of drugs. This includes over 300 pounds of cocaine and over 228 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

In 2019, troopers collected over $43 million, with over 425 pounds of cocaine and nearly 300 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, according to PSP.

Here is the full breakdown for Q4:

Fourth Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
 DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine132.96 lbs.$2,925,120
Crack Cocaine2.49 lbs.$39,840
Heroin107.25 lbs.$3,646,500
Fentanyl18.05 lbs.$288,000
LSD43 doses$860
Marijuana THC – Liquid18.5 pints$123,950
Marijuana THC – Solid37.88 lbs.$189,400
Marijuana Plants106 plants$17,490
Processed Marijuana804.38 lbs.$2,413,140
Methamphetamines401.66 lbs.$4,016,600
MDMA – Ecstasy17.88 lbs.$59,004
MDMA – Pills1,639 pills$24,585
Other Narcotics16.69 lbs.$33,380
Other Narcotics (Pills)59,770 pills$1,494,250
 Total Value$15,272,119

THE LATEST

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Don't Miss