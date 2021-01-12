State police seize over $15 million in illegal drugs in Q4 of 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania state troopers have confiscated over $15 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other illicit drugs in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
In total, $15,272,119 worth of drugs were collected in the fourth quarter.
For 2020 as a whole, state police collected over $45 million worth of drugs. This includes over 300 pounds of cocaine and over 228 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.
In 2019, troopers collected over $43 million, with over 425 pounds of cocaine and nearly 300 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, according to PSP.
Here is the full breakdown for Q4:
|Fourth Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|132.96 lbs.
|$2,925,120
|Crack Cocaine
|2.49 lbs.
|$39,840
|Heroin
|107.25 lbs.
|$3,646,500
|Fentanyl
|18.05 lbs.
|$288,000
|LSD
|43 doses
|$860
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|18.5 pints
|$123,950
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|37.88 lbs.
|$189,400
|Marijuana Plants
|106 plants
|$17,490
|Processed Marijuana
|804.38 lbs.
|$2,413,140
|Methamphetamines
|401.66 lbs.
|$4,016,600
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|17.88 lbs.
|$59,004
|MDMA – Pills
|1,639 pills
|$24,585
|Other Narcotics
|16.69 lbs.
|$33,380
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|59,770 pills
|$1,494,250
|Total Value
|$15,272,119
