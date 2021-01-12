State police seize over $15 million in illegal drugs in Q4 of 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania state troopers have confiscated over $15 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other illicit drugs in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

In total, $15,272,119 worth of drugs were collected in the fourth quarter.

For 2020 as a whole, state police collected over $45 million worth of drugs. This includes over 300 pounds of cocaine and over 228 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

In 2019, troopers collected over $43 million, with over 425 pounds of cocaine and nearly 300 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, according to PSP.

Here is the full breakdown for Q4:

Fourth Quarter Drug Seizure Totals Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 132.96 lbs. $2,925,120 Crack Cocaine 2.49 lbs. $39,840 Heroin 107.25 lbs. $3,646,500 Fentanyl 18.05 lbs. $288,000 LSD 43 doses $860 Marijuana THC – Liquid 18.5 pints $123,950 Marijuana THC – Solid 37.88 lbs. $189,400 Marijuana Plants 106 plants $17,490 Processed Marijuana 804.38 lbs. $2,413,140 Methamphetamines 401.66 lbs. $4,016,600 MDMA – Ecstasy 17.88 lbs. $59,004 MDMA – Pills 1,639 pills $24,585 Other Narcotics 16.69 lbs. $33,380 Other Narcotics (Pills) 59,770 pills $1,494,250 Total Value $15,272,119

