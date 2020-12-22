State Police seeking horse donations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking the community for donations of horses to support its mounted patrol unit.

The department maintains a stable at its training academy in Hershey and relies on donations to fill a complement of 28 horses. The animals are deployed statewide for searches, crowd control, security, and patrol of remote areas.

Donated horses must be geldings between the ages of five and 15 and stand between 16 hands (5 foot 4 inches at the shoulder) and 18 hands tall. Draft and draft-crosses are the preferred breeds. Thoroughbreds and other “hot bloods” are less desirable.

Animals must have quiet, sound dispositions and be free of serious stable vices. Horses will be accepted on a 120-day trial basis to determine their suitability. A veterinary examination will also be performed.

Upon retirement, state police horses are first offered back to their original owners. The department finds them suitable homes if the original owners are unwilling or unable to accept the animals.

To arrange a donation or for more information, contact Sergeant Carrie A. Neidigh at 717-533-3463 or cneidigh@pa.gov.

