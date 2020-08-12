State police searching for missing runaway 13-year-old

GALLITZIN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania state police are searching for runaway 13-year-old Alexa M. Seaberg of Aurora, Illinois, who went missing in Cambria County.

Police said that Seaberg ran away from her grandmother’s residence at Gallitzin Mobile Home Park in Gallitzin Township, located in Cambria County. She ran away at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, Seaberg was visiting her grandmother and is not believed to be in possession of a cellphone.

Seaberg is 5’05” and 102 pounds. She is fair-skinned with straight, long blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, faded blue jean shorts and black shoes, carrying a camouflage backpack with a pink strip.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact state police at 814-471-6500 or dial 911.