EAST HUNTINGDON TWP., WESTMORELAND CO., Pa — State Police have reported that they’re searching for Derrick Bass who may also go by the name “Hector.”

Bass, 29, is roughly 5 foot 11 inches, and around 300 pounds.

He currently has a warrant out for his arrest. He’s charged with the homicide of an 11-month-old child.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police report that Bass may currently have reddish hair.