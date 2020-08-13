State police on manhunt for individuals in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on a manhunt for three people after a group in a vehicle tried to evade police.

Police said that at 11:40 a.m. Greenfield Township Police Chief Ronald Sharkey Sr. was investigating a theft at a local business when the suspect was observed in a vehicle.

Police attempted a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle failed to stop, fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

The driver committed numerous traffic violations and drove through multiple towns including Blue Knob and Kimmel, eventually crashing into a tree on Overland Pass.

The driver, Matthew Paul Musselman, 39, of Claysburg and a female passenger were taken into custody.

The three remaining passengers in the car fled on foot and are still at large. They were last seen on Monument Road, between Knob Road and Route 869.

STILL AT LARGE:

Titus Ronald Feathers, 27 of Claysburg. Feathers is a white male. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts and is wanted by Blair County Probation.

A white male, 50, that is 5’08” and 160 pounds wearing jean shorts and a dark t-shirt.

A white female, 40, that is also 5’08” and 140 pounds with dark curly hair hanging below the shoulder.

The search is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

Photos from the scene of the crash are below:









Check back with WTAJ as we gather more information and reporters head to the scene.