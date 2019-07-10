State Police look for man connected to gunshots at Blairsville hotel

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for 30-year-old Justin Edwin Libengood for what police believe was an attempted robbery inside of a Blairsville Days Inn Hotel room on July 1, 2019.

Libengood, with a last known address of Somerset, was charged with one count criminal attempt, robbery, one count aggravated assault, one count of person not to possess firearms, and one count of discharging a firearm in an occupied structure. Charges were filed and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police believe Libengood attempted to rob a David Lee McGinnis, 26, inside the hotel room at around 9:30 a.m. on July 1. Security footage shows two individuals believed to be Libengood and McGinnis fleeing the hotel.

Investigators believe a fight happened in the hotel room and McGinnis is believed to have sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his neck.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Justin Edwin Libengood is asked to call the PA State Police, Troop A, Indiana, at 724-357-1960.

Click here for previous story on David Lee McGinnis