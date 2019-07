SNOW SHOE BOROUGH, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police Rockview are looking for an individual who stole a Husqvarna Rancher 450 and a Toro 20 inch lawnmower out of a car.

Police say the incident happened between the hours of 11 pm to 11:30 am July 1 and 2. The theft happened on Meadow Street in Snow Shoe. The items are worth over $450 combined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Rockview at 814-355-7545.