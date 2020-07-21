State police investigating meth manufacturing

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police responded to a claim of methamphetamine manufacturing in Pine Township on Monday morning.

According to the police report, a member of the Indiana Patrol Unit responded to Malloy Hollow Road at 10:08 a.m. and discovered several plastic bags along the roadside in a wooded area.

The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team (CLRT) responded and processed 22 suspected one-pot vessels, 26 acid generators and other empty chemical bottles and packages that were used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

State police were not able to find evidence pertaining to a suspect and are strongly encouraging anyone with information related to the suspected illegal drug activity to notify them or their local law enforcement.



An anonymous tip line is also available at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS.