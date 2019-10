BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are currently investigating the discovery of two bodies at a home on Brumbaugh Road, East Saint Clair Township.

A family member was not able to get a hold of one of the residents. After some time, they went to the house and discovered the bodies, police stated.

Teams are trying to reconstruct the scene to determine what happened.

A reporter is on the scene and we’ll update the story as information becomes available.