BROCKWAY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Dubois are investigating a sexual assault involving a minor.

Officials tell WTAJ it happened sometime between 4 and 8 p.m., back on July 4 at the Taylor Memorial Park in Brockway.

We’re told the victim was 16-years-old at the time.

Anyone who may have information is being asked to call police.