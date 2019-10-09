State Police investigate school shooting threat in Bedford County

EAST SAINT CLAIR TWP, BEDFORD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police report that they assisted Chestnut Ridge Middle School with an alleged threat against the school this Wednesday morning just after 8:30 a.m.

A student reportedly showed a screenshot of a SnapChat conversation about a possible school shooting.

Police determined that it was the threat from last evening, October 8, that Altoona Police already responded to and addressed that no one was in danger.

State Police report there is no known threat against Chestnut Ridge School District or any other Bedford Area School Districts.