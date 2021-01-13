State police bring awareness to AMBER alerts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) joined law enforcement agencies across the country to recognize AMBER Alert Awareness Day, ensuring everyone has their smartphone’s settings enabled to receive AMBER Alerts.

The AMBER Alert system was established in Pennsylvania in 2002.

“The AMBER Alert program is successful thanks of the support of various stakeholders and the general public,” said Corporal Shawn Kofluk, supervisor of the Pennsylvania State Police Missing Person’s Unit. “Tips received from the community after an AMBER Alert activation have saved the lives of abducted children, and the PSP is grateful for the public’s assistance in these critical and time-sensitive investigations.”

Corporal Kofluk said these are the most serious of child abduction cases with the highest potential for tragedy.

“Having a child abducted is every parent’s worst nightmare.” he said.

For more information on the Pennsylvania AMBER Alert system, including activation requirements and other frequently asked questions, visit psp.pa.gov.

THE LATEST