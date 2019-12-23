State Police: 2 women charged with smuggling drugs into SCI Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Philadelphia women were arrested and charged for allegedly smuggling drugs into SCI Somerset.

According to a news release from state police, on December 21, 26-year-old Sharee Daniels and 36-year-old Danielle Brown received drugs in Philadelphia with the intent of sneaking them into SCI Somerset.

Daniels was successful in entering the prison with the drugs in her waistband. Daniels then gave 3-4 packages of drugs to an inmate she was visiting before being stopped.

A state corrections officer confiscated the remaining drugs including, 10 baggies and 348 paper strip doses of suspected K2 synthetic marijuana, and 51 suboxone strips.

Daniels and Brown have been charged with furnishing an inmate with contraband, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are placed in the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.