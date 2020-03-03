State Patty’s Day 2020: EMS Calls up; Alcohol related calls down

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ)–Centre LifeLink EMS has released their statistics from the 2020 edition of State Patty’s Day, a drinking holiday created by Penn State Students in 2007 (which was celebrated last weekend).

EMS report they saw 15 more calls in 2020, compared to 2019–however fewer calls in 2020 were alcohol related.

In 2020: about 60% of calls were connected to alcohol overdoses and/or injuries caused by drinking.

In 2019: 75% of calls were connected to alcohol.

State College Police have not yet released their 2020 data from the weekend.