Representative Chris Rabb (D-200) is looking to transition to a four-day workweek. Right now, this proposal has been brought forward to start a conversation with employees about the possibility of the four-day workweek. The conversation is already drumming up interest.

“Just in me proposing this have gotten more attention from the media and stakeholders than in my last two dozen bills. Just stimulating the conversation is part of how I legislate,” Rep. Rabb said.

Right now, Rabb says they are performing studies to evaluate factors like performance and productivity, to help answer many of the questions about what shortening the workweek would do.

“There’s plenty of evidence that suggests that if you allow folks to have greater balance and autonomy they can still be very productive,” Rabb said.

While they are still a long way from figuring out how many hours each day would require, and if the pay rate would change, Rabb believes this would improve the lives of many Pennsylvanians.

“Ways of allowing people to appreciate and value their lives outside of the workday. Because no one‘s ever said on their deathbed I wish I went to the office more, it’s never happened,” he said.

When asked about the possibility, most local residents in the DuBois area agree with the idea.

“Might work well for a lot of people. It would spread employment out and give people more time to spend their money recreationally,” said Alice Daly, a DuBois resident in favor of a four-day workweek. Fellow DuBois resident Judith Heitzenrater is also for a four-day workweek, adding, “that way they can space it out so their employees can fit in their family items. I worked for many years, and I hated Sundays.”

The idea of a four-day workweek has been floated around before, and the idea of shortening a workweek is nothing new as history has proven.100 years ago, Henry Ford reduced his factory workers’ work weeks from six days to five. And the world followed suit…

“In the previous two centuries we had the same conversation and there were the chicken littles of the world who said if you do this the fabric of society will be torn apart and it’s never been the case,” Rabb said.

Rabb adds that at this time it’s not about how quickly they can get this study done, and propose a bill, but that they raise the issue and make it a priority.