State House returns to session early to address pressing issues on legislative agenda

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The state House of Representatives returned to session earlier than planned on Monday Sept. 20, as pressing matters for the people of Pennsylvania rose to the forefront.

“Our members have heard from frustrated people in all corners of our Commonwealth, and we are ready to carry those messages into the work we do in Harrisburg,” said Benninghoff.

On the legislative agenda is to coordinate an emergency response to the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ida. With the emergency declaration relative to the flooding of the hurricane set to expire, Representative Benninghoff says they’d like to consider legislation to extend it, to aid in ongoing recovery efforts.

He also says that the House is looking to better manage the opioid addiction epidemic.

“That things got back burnered from people’s attention but unfortunately loss of life and devastation to families is significant if not greater than it was before the pandemic. Recent statistics show we’re probably still losing 15 people a day here in PA if not more. That’s 300 people a month, I think we can do better than that,” said Benninghoff.

State House Representatives also plan to address regulatory reform stemming from pandemic-related waivers and suspensions and asserting local control in public health decisions.

The House will be in session Mon.-Fri. for the next three consecutive weeks.

