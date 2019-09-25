State High to play in Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College High School Little Lions will take on Cumberland Valley in a Mid Penn Conference game at Beaver Stadium on October 26.

The Beaver Stadium Classic will mark the first time State High has played on the turf made famous by scores of legendary Nittany Lions.

“We are so thankful for this opportunity for not only our players and coaches, but also our school community. This is an experience that we hope everyone can enjoy and cherish for a long time to come.” Chris Weakland: State High Athletic Director

Kickoff will be either at noon or 5 p.m. and announced next month.

Tickets will cost $10 and will be available at the schools and Penn States’s Bryce Jordan Center, starting Oct 1.