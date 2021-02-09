State College student honored by PETA Kids for homemade dog toys

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When WTAJ first spoke with Ryan Marusa this past Christmas, his pup tug project was just beginning. Now, the State College fifth grader has turned his homemade dog toys into a nationally recognized effort.

Almost seven hundred strands of fleece have been braided by Ryan and his family, and donated to 230 dogs across the country.

“I have a really high expectation for myself, so if I don’t get it right the first time, I just keep trying,” says Ryan.

Requests for Ry’s Pup Tugs have been flooding in, allowing Ryan to make his mark on new places.

“We’ve got a toy to Hawaii, and also Alaska,” exclaims Ryan.

On top of bringing joy to dogs, Ryan says the best part has been making memories with his family.

“My brother just recently started with me, so that was pretty cool to see how he reacted.”

His parents and grandparents have lent a helping hand as well, and even a gymnastics team in Ohio has joined forces with Ryan. Soon, they’ll be braiding fleece and giving pup tugs to dogs in their community. And in Florida, the McKenzie’s Moment charity, in partnership with the Ronald McDonald House, will be auctioning off the toys.

“That’s going to be really cool to raise some money for them because I think they really need it,” says Ryan.

“With everything we’ve been facing, these sort of stories where we see individuals going above and beyond to do something for people who are outside of their own circle, and this case with Ryan making and donating nearly 200 braided toys for local animals including those in shelters, it’s just really inspiring,” says Kenneth Montville, senior educational projects manager for PETA.

PETA Kids says they see new stories every week of children going out of their way to help animals, but Ryan’s efforts stood out among the rest. Which is why Ryan is being honored by PETA Kids as a “Hero to Animals.”

Inspiration is exactly what Ryan says he hopes people feel from his story.

“You know, he’s really a testament that you don’t need anything except for an abundance of compassion to help make a difference for animals in need, and we’re really thankful for people like Ryan,” says Montville.

An abundance of compassion and a little bit of fleece has changed Ryan’s life, and the life of so many pups. He won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m going to continue by just making more toys and making more dogs happy,” Ryan says.