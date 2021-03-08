State College sticking to their COVID-19 safety plan after CDC releases new recommendations

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The CDC issued new guidelines for those who have been fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine but we’re told State College Borough is sticking to its own plan.

New recommendations from the CDC are allowing those fully vaccinated to gather in small groups. But the State College Borough is recommending otherwise.

Assistant to the Manager of State College Borough, Douglas Shontz says “The CDC’s guidance doesn’t impact our local ordinance. You have to limit those gatherings to less than 10 people, if you can’t socially distance, you’re required to wear a mask on State College and that doesn’t matter if you’re fully vaccinated or not.” He adds that gatherings in enclosed areas should have no more than 6 people.

He tells WTAJ that although we’re seeing progress on a federal level, the Borough of State College continues to take recommendations from their board of health.

Shontz says “The CDC news is nice but here locally we still need to be focusing on wearing our masks, limiting those social gatherings, washing hands social distancing, the same thing we’ve been saying for over a year.”

The State College Board of Health will meet on Tuesday. Shontz says they probably won’t propose any new changes to their ordinance until next month.