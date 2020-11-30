Spikes to be apart of new MLB Draft League

According to the principle owner of the Spikes, Chuck Greenberg, college students from around the world will be apart of it, with locals having a priority place on the team.

After months of uncertainty, the State College Spikes are officially here to stay.

Major League Baseball announced the creation of a draft league.

The Spikes will be one the new league’s six founding members.

“I truly believe this is a step forward for the Spikes, I couldn’t be more excited about it…both with my Spikes hat on and as my general baseball fan hat on,” said Greenberg.

Greenberg says this new league will allow the Spikes to have an even closer relationship to MLB. He calls it an elite opportunity.

“For the first time there will be a forum and a performance opportunity for draft eligible players to show what they can do in the most elite of circumstances competing against one another, head to head in the months leading up to the draft,” said Greenberg.

“I ensure you that the future is bright, and not only is there a bright future but I think the possibilities are limitless of where this league can go and what that can mean to each of these communities,” said Greenberg.

For the State College community it means more entertainment for the fans, as well as a continued positive economic impact.

According to Commissioner Mark Higgins, the Spikes raise over half a million dollars a year.

Since the league is new Greenberg says that it will probably start off a little bumpy but come day 2, and even year 2, everything will work out just fine.

“I’ve been around long enough to know that usually when there’s questions…the answers come not on day one but they come over time as things evolve,” said Greenberg.

The new season is set to begin late May.