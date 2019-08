STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tonight is Trace McSorley Bobblehead night for the State College Spikes!

They’re starting to line up at the ballpark gates! Be sure to get here early to get the @McSorley_IX bobblehead presented by @PennStateNLI & @pennstatercc and @ESPNRadio1450!



Game time is 6:05 pm – the Ticket Office is open now and so is https://t.co/o0HQ5ZRv3V! pic.twitter.com/w1YOfUYb3d — State College Spikes (@SCSpikes) August 25, 2019

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has his very own bobblehead, presented by Nittany Lion Inn, The Penn Stater, and State College ESPN Radio 1450 AM.

The Spikes will take on the West Virginia Black Bears at Medler Field. First pitch starts at 6:05 pm.

All gates open at 5 pm, with post game fireworks.