STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the State College Area School District moves to remote learning until Jan. 11, they are providing meals to students who are at home.



Students 18 and under or those under 21 with an individualized education plan can sign up for a week’s worth of meals. The meals are funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Pick up will be from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the North Athletics Delta building.

