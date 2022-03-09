STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Personal ties have moved employees at a Centre County hair salon to do their part to help efforts in Ukraine.

Olga Berezenko and Marina Shkaruba are two stylists at Adam Cole Salon in State College.

“It feels like a family environment, and I’ve become very close with everyone,” Berezenko said.

The family atmosphere in the salon brought the employees even closer, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Marina is from Ukraine – Olga is from Russia.

But both of them have family currently living in Ukraine right now.

“It’s been tough, because you want to help, but you feel helpless,” Berezenko said.

By putting their minds, hands and hearts together, the employees are doing what they can to help in their own way. Adam Cole Salon is currently collecting donations that will be sent to people in Ukraine.

“I am so thankful for my boss’s big heart, and that she had this in her heart, and she was willing to open her salon for people to bring the donations for Ukraine,” Shkaruba said.

Marina and her husband, Vitaliy, came up with the idea to send supplies to the people of Ukraine. They are using the salon as the donation site.

“They needed help because they lost everything: their jobs, their houses,” said Vitaliy. “They are like refugees right now.”

Shannon Bernatovich is the owner of Adam Cole Salon. She said donations range from first aid supplies to diapers.

TAKE A LOOK: Adam Cole Salon received donations to send to Ukraine

“It’s war so these people are leaving with literally nothing,” said Bernatovich. “So, first aid, medicine, non perishable goods, clothing, jackets, diapers, bottles. I mean, literally if you need it, they need it.”

The salon sent out a post on Facebook asking for donations, and the Centre County Community has answered the call.

“I was very emotional. It felt like people cared,” said Berezenko. “The community just all of a sudden…so many people were coming in and just giving donations and it just made my heart happy.”

Donations are being sent to the western part of Ukraine, to towns along the borders of Poland and Moldova.

“I’ll never be able to understand my relatives 100% because I’m not the one going through all of that,” said Berezenko. “But [the donations] just goes to show that people still care, and they want to help in any way that they can.”

A sign outside of Adam Cole Salon lists the salon’s operating hours.

And just how many donations has the salon received?

“We haven’t counted yet!” Marina said.

If you’re interested in donating, you can drop items off at the salon, which is located at 129 Moses Thompson Lane. Monetary donations will go toward shipping costs.

“If you have a few extra dollars. Whether it’s, you have an old jacket that you no longer feel beautiful in. Whatever you can do is always, everything counts,” said Bernatovich. “Every little bit counts.”