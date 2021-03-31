State College recognizes Transgender Day of Visibility

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today is International Transgender Day of Visibility. The annual event marks the contributions of the transgender community and highlights the struggles members still face in our area.

State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli formally recognized the day with a proclamation, emphasizing the local commitment to inclusivity and respect.

We’re told this struck home for one community leader, Ezra Nanes, who’s the father of a transgender child.

“Coming out as transgender takes an incredible amount of courage and bravery and sometimes it’s just our little ones who are doing it,” said Nanes, director of business development at AccuWeather. “Most of all on this day we want to just acknowledge the courage it takes to say, ‘This is who I am’, and to come out with your truth.”

Nanes says echoing and building upon this sort of inclusive community is a main priority in his own campaign for State College mayor.

“We need to value and cherish transgender people and celebrate their brilliance just like we do for anybody,” said Nanes.