State College ranked as second-fastest growing hotspot for COVID-19 in U.S.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College has been reported as the second-fastest growing hot spot for COVID-19 in the country.



According to data gathered by the New York Times, State College’s growth in coronavirus cases relative to metropolitan areas of 50,000 people or more falls short only to La Crosse in Wisconsin.

La Crosse is home to three different universities: University of Wisconsin- La Crosse, Western Technical College and Viterbo University.



Other college towns are reporting staggering rises, including in Bloomington, Indiana and Athens, Ohio.