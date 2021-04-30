State College ranked #1 housing market in PA for return on investment

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County community is climbing some local charts. According to a recent ranking by The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com, State College is the number one housing market in Pennsylvania based on return on investment, and being a generally nice place to live.

When ranking the housing markets, the resources took into account:

  • Real-Estate Supply
  • Real-Estate Demand
  • Median Home Listing Price Trend
  • Unemployment
  • Wages
  • Regional price parities
  • Amenities
  • Commute
  • Small Businesses

Looking at the Pennsylvania rankings nationally:

  1. State College
  2. Harrisburg-Carlisle
  3. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton
  4. Lancaster
  5. Reading
  6. Chambersburg-Waynesboro
  7. East Stroudsburg
  8. Scranton-Wilkes-Barre-Hazleton
  9. Erie
  10. Lebanon
  11. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
  12. Pittsburgh
  13. Pottsville
  14. Johnstown

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss