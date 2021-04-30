State College ranked #1 housing market in PA for return on investment

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County community is climbing some local charts. According to a recent ranking by The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com, State College is the number one housing market in Pennsylvania based on return on investment, and being a generally nice place to live.

When ranking the housing markets, the resources took into account:

Real-Estate Supply

Real-Estate Demand

Median Home Listing Price Trend

Unemployment

Wages

Regional price parities

Amenities

Commute

Small Businesses

Looking at the Pennsylvania rankings nationally: