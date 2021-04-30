State College ranked #1 housing market in PA for return on investment

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County community is climbing some local charts. According to a recent ranking by The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com, State College is the number one housing market in Pennsylvania based on return on investment, and being a generally nice place to live.
When ranking the housing markets, the resources took into account:
- Real-Estate Supply
- Real-Estate Demand
- Median Home Listing Price Trend
- Unemployment
- Wages
- Regional price parities
- Amenities
- Commute
- Small Businesses
Looking at the Pennsylvania rankings nationally:
- State College
- Harrisburg-Carlisle
- Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton
- Lancaster
- Reading
- Chambersburg-Waynesboro
- East Stroudsburg
- Scranton-Wilkes-Barre-Hazleton
- Erie
- Lebanon
- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
- Pittsburgh
- Pottsville
- Johnstown