STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Police said the suspect was detained for shoplifting by Walmart on the Benner Pike in State College. The suspect then proceeded to flee the area.

PROVIDED BY STATE COLLEGE POLICE

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at (814)-234-7150 or through an anonymous tip on their website.